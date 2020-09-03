US long-term mortgage rates little changed; 30-year at 2.93%

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages changed little this week, remaining at historically low levels that has sparked demand for homes. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports that the average rate on the 30-year home loan ticked up to 2.93% from 2.91% last week. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage declined, however, to 2.42% from 2.46%. Housing demand continues as one of few bright spots in the pandemic-hobbled economy. Sales of new homes soared in July, rising nearly 14% as the market continued to gain traction following the spring downturn caused by pandemic-forced lockdowns.