Soggy weather pattern may help extra dry Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Drought conditions expand around portions of the Stateline, so we could really use a few rainy days. There's a chance we may get just that during the holiday weekend and again next week.

A little more sunshine:

Any rainfall doesn't arrive for a couple more days. Friday and Saturday keep the recent sunny weather around, with some minor variations.

A cold front swept through early Thursday afternoon, and leads to brisk conditions at times Friday. Friday morning may be in the upper 40's in spots, then the day warms into the middle to upper 70's. This is close to average for this time of year, however. Winds are slightly less breezy Friday, but may still gust to 25 mph from the northwest.

Saturday returns to the low 80's, with another bright, sunny sky. Starting Saturday night, however, the weather turns from dry to rainy.

Sunday showers:

A group of thunderstorms and showers looks to form in Iowa Saturday night. This area of rain slides eastward towards the Stateline early Sunday morning. Be ready for showers, brief downpours, and a few thunderstorms early in the day. Severe weather looks to be just out of our neck of the woods, but very heavy rainfall may be a threat.

Showers, storms, and heavy rainfall are possible early Sunday morning.

Rain and storms don't look to last all day on Sunday, for now at least. Plan around a rainy and at times stormy morning, then drier and cloudy conditions in the afternoon to evening.

Rain showers are possible Sunday, with a slight chance on Monday.

A slight chance for rain develops again Sunday night through Monday night. Labor Day doesn't look rainy for now, but have a back-up plan in the afternoon to evening just in case.

Sunday and Monday cool off to the upper 70's, which again is still near average.

Soggy stretch?:

After Labor Day, next week could become either really rainy or really cool, or both.

Long range models are still split on where they want to put heavy rain showers and very cool air, but the picture looks a little clearer. Tuesday looks to be the prime day for nearly all-day rain showers and storms, with Wednesday potentially rainy as well. Eventually, temperatures fall into the 60's, and likely to start around midweek.

Moderate drought expands around the Stateline, so rainy weather could be beneficial.

There is the potential for several inches of rain. While this bodes well to help out the drought conditions in the Stateline (areas sound of US 20 and I-90 are in a moderate drought), too much rain all at once still has consequences. Flash flooding may become a concern, along with river flooding afterward.

A rainy pattern looks possible next week, with an area of high rain totals in play.

Long range models show an area of 2"+ for rainfall, somewhere between the Stateline or just to the northwest. There's a slight chance that some spots get 3-4" or more. We will monitor these trends closely as we get closer to next week, so keep an eye on the forecast for the possibility of heavy rainfall and high rain totals.

Temperatures eventually take a nose-dive into October territory. Highs may drop to the middle 60's (or cooler) around the middle of next week.