KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Luis Robert’s 458-foot home run capped a second five-run inning of the night for Chicago as the White Sox defeated the Kansas City Royals 11-6. Robert was one of three White Sox to homer in the contest, joining Edwin Encarnacion and Tim Anderson. The White Sox pulled within a half-game of the idle Cleveland Indians for the lead in the American League Central. They lead the third-place Twins by one game.