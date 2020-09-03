Remembering a historic church that caught fire, ‘We just lost something precious’

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Roughly 150 years of history on the corner of Kishwaukee and Walnut in Rockford goes up in flames in just a few hours.

"It brought tears to my eyes when I saw it last night," said James Brown, once a historian for Second First Church in Rockford.

The former First Congregational Church and Rockford Masonic Lodge burned on Wednesday, it was torn down a few hours later.

What was once a church, steeple and a sanctuary full of visitors is now just a pile of bricks.

"150 years old," Brown added. "So, it is the oldest standing church in Rockford. Or, it was, I should say."

Historians and architects, like Gary Anderson, won't soon forget the structure.

"I think the steeple was the tallest in Rockford, I think it was over 200 feet," Anderson said, talking about the spire that once stood on top of the steeple itself.

Some say it was built in 1838, while others say 1869, which is what the side of the building read. It was first home to First Congregational Church. Which, at the time was a sister church to what is now Second First Church on North Church Street in Rockford.

"The story always was that the women got tired of crossing the river in their hoop skirts," said Alice Uphouse, Historian for Second First. "They told their husbands, 'we need a church on this side of the river.' Whether it is true or not, it's a great story."

First Congregational sold the building to the Rockford Masons in 1917, according to records obtained by Rockford Public Library. The Masons then sold the building to the Metro Christian Center in 1992. The building stood as that center until roughly 2005. Since, it has been owned by Aposento Alto Asambleas de Dio. But, has been abandoned for several years.

It is what was on the inside that Anderson really remembers.

"The big Gothic arches that were in there, you know it just had a lot of wonderful qualities," Anderson said.

A piece of Rockford history that some wish would have been restored is now nothing more than a memory of what once stood on the corner of Walnut and Kishwaukee.