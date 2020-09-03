Portugal: Young climate activists take 33 countries to court

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Six young Portuguese activists have launched a European human rights case against 33 countries in the latest legal effort to force governments to step up their fight against climate change. The six filed a claim Thursday asking the European Court of Human Rights to hold those countries accountable for their allegedly inadequate efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions. The activists ages 12 to 21 argue the failure to curb climate change, constitutes a threat to their physical and mental well-being, violating their rights to life and respect for their families. The countries named in the complaint include the 27 member nations of the European Union plus the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine.