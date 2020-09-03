Pirates look to stop 3-game skid against Cubs

Chicago Cubs (22-14, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (10-24, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Chicago: Alec Mills (3-2, 5.24 ERA) Pittsburgh: JT Brubaker (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

LINE: Cubs 1; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Pirates are 9-13 against opponents from the NL Central. Pittsburgh’s team on-base percentage of .279 is last in the National League. Jacob Stallings leads the club with an OBP of .391.

The Cubs are 15-9 in division play. Chicago has hit 54 home runs this season, eighth in the MLB. Kyle Schwarber leads the club with 10, averaging one every 11.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Moran leads the Pirates with seven home runs and is batting .264.

Schwarber leads the Cubs with 10 home runs and has 21 RBIs.

INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Mitch Keller: (left side), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left lat), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (right elbow), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.