Philippine appeals block release of US Marine in killing

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine court order for the early release for good conduct of a US Marine convicted in the 2014 killing of a transgender Filipino cannot be enforced immediately due to appeals. Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Thursday that the order by the Regional Trial Court in Olongapo city northwest of Manila for the release of Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton cannot be enforced until the court has ruled on an appeal by the woman’s family. Roque said the government is also preparing a separate appeal. The court order is rekindling perceptions that American military personnel who run afoul of Philippine laws can get special treatment under the allies’ Visiting Forces Agreement.