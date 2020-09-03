Oxford study: Tokyo Olympics are most costly Summer Games

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics are already the most expensive Summer Games on record with costs set to go even higher. This is the finding of a wide-ranging study from Britain’s University of Oxford. This is even before the costs of the one-year delay from the COVID-19 pandemic are known with the cost overrun already exceeding 200 percent. Tokyo is only a small part of the focus. The study is the third in a series following editions in 2012 and 2016. It looks at Olympic costs since 1960 and finds they keep increasing despite claims by the International Olympic Committee that costs are being reduced.