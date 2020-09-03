NYC’s new sex crimes chief has a background in nursing

NEW YORK (AP) — The new head of New York City’s sex crimes unit is a veteran investigator and forensic nurse who has conducted the physical exams and evidence collection that are vital to solving such cases. Deputy Inspector Michael King started Monday as commander of the Special Victims Division. Along with meeting detectives and setting his vision for a victim-centered, open-minded approach to investigations, he has gone to the hospital to assist doctors with rape kits. A formal announcement of King’s appointment to the high-profile role is expected Thursday. He replaces Judith Harrison, who became a Brooklyn borough commander earlier this summer.