New K9 officer joins Rockford Police’s K9 unit

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Police Department announces a new K9 has joined its K9 unit.



The K9, Andii, and her partner, Officer Isaiah Fisher, have officially joined the unit.



In a press release, police say Andii is a Belgium Malinois/German Shepherd mix. She was born January 17, 2019, and came from the Slovakia. Her favorite work is drug sniffs and she loves playing fetch with the ball and tug toys.

She is the second female police dog on the force.

“We want to thank Friends of Rockford Police K9 for their amazing gift of Andii,” said Lieutenant Dan Watton. “She has gone through weeks of training with her partner, Officer Isaiah Fisher, who has been with the Rockford Police Department for over five years. Andii is the second female K9 on staff and we are excited to have her join our other outstanding K9’s.”