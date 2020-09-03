New Hampshire girl, 16, swims across English Channel

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, N.H. (AP) — A 16-year-old from New Hampshire successfully swam across the English Channel, completing a 33-mile-swim she called an, “adventure.” The Valley News reports Vera Rivard, of Springfield, left Dover in the United Kingdom in the morning and arrived on a beach near Calais, France, just before midnight on Tuesday. The swim took her more than 14 hours, and she is the second American to cross the channel this year. Rivard’s swim cost her family around $15,000, though donations covered about a third of that cost. Her trip included a two-week quarantine in Dover. She completed a long-distance swim around Manhattan earlier this year and hopes to swim to Santa Catalina Island off California later this year.