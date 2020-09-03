More than 250 arrested since Blake shooting in Wisconsin

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — More than 250 people have been arrested since the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. Police in the southeastern Wisconsin city provided an update Thursday. Blake, a Black man, was shot by a white police officer on Aug. 23, sparking three nights of unrest that resulted in roughly two dozen fires and damage to numerous downtown businesses. Two nights after the shooting, prosecutors say 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse fatally shot two demonstrators. His attorney claims it was self defense. Kenosha police said Thursday that 252 people had been arrested and 132 did not live in Kenosha County.