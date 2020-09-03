Monitor: Strikes on east Syria kill 16 Iran-backed fighters

BEIRUT (AP) — A Syrian opposition war monitor says airstrikes on eastern Syria believed to have been carried out by Israeli warplanes have killed 16 Iranian-backed fighters. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Thursday’s strikes hit positions of Iranian-backed fighters near the towns of Mayadeen and Boukamal close to the Iraqi border. There was no official comment from Syrian state media, which reported an airstrike late Wednesday on the T4 air base in the central province of Homs. Israel rarely comments on such reports, but is believed to have carried out dozens of raids targeting Iran’s military presence in Syria.