Missouri athletes lead campus march for social justice

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Hundreds of people joined Missouri athletes on a march for social justice through the school’s Columbia campus. Wednesday’s “March with Mizzou” was led largely by the Mizzou Black Student Athlete Association, a new group that formed this summer amid racial injustice protests across the country. The group’s president, Cason Suggs, a junior on the school’s track and field team, urged the crowd to stay engaged in efforts to overcome racial injustice in the country. Athletic director Jim Sterk and coaches of several Missouri sports teams participated in the march and rally.