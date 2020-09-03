Man who shot unarmed panhandler released from jail on bond

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man who fatally shot an unarmed panhandler was released from jail on bond, a week after his arrest and public outcry over the shooting. Jace Boyd posted $300,000 bond and was released Thursday. Boyd, who is white, was charged with second-degree murder in the death 61-year-old Danny Buckley, a Black man. An arrest warrant says Boyd and Buckley argued in a Trader Joe’s parking lot while Buckley was panhandling. The warrant says Boyd pulled out his gun and fired at Buckley but the gun misfired. Boyd reloaded and fatally shot Buckley in the abdomen. Boyd told police the shooting was in self-defense. Attorney’s for Buckley’s family say the shooting constituted a hate crime.