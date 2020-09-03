Man held without bond in stabbing deaths of grandparents

CHICAGO (AP) — A northern Illinois man who was recently paroled from prison is being held without bond for allegedly stabbing to death his grandparents, with whom he was living. Cook County prosecutors say 21-year-old Romel Tyson sat quietly in a room of his grandparents’ Markham home until authorities arrived. Police and paramedics on a Monday wellness check discovered the bodies of 67-year-old Gabriel Tyson Sr. and 65-year-old Carmella Tyson after they broke through the front door of their home. Judge Luciano Panici on Thursday called Romel Tyson “a danger to the community” and ordered him held on two counts of first-degree murder.