Illinois reports 1,360 new COVID-19 cases and 25 new deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 1,360 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25 confirmed deaths due to the coronavirus. Thursday’s confirmed cases brings to 240,003 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. The total number of deaths in Illinois now stands at 8,115. The new cases were the result of 40,795 tests in Illinois, bringing the seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate to 4.4%. As of late Wednesday, 1,620 people are hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19, according to the health department, with 360 of them being treated in hospital intensive care units.