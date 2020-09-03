Hurricane Nana hits Belize, then dissipates over Guatemala

PUNTA GORDA, Belize (AP) — Hurricane Nana has dissipated near Guatemala’s border with Mexico after making landfall in Belize in the early minutes of Thursday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Nana was barely a hurricane when it came ashore with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Winds weaken to 35 mph by late in the afternoon and the storm dissipated late Thursday. There were no reports of casualties, and Belize authorities say so far unconfirmed reports indicate the worst impact was on banana plantations. Forecasters said the storm was unlikely to restrengthen after emerging over the Pacific.