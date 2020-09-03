Hero or villain? Portugal trial weighs hacker’s revelations

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A trial is set to begin of a Portuguese hacker whose explosive financial revelations about European soccer embarrassed star players, top clubs, influential agents and continental officials. A Lisbon court will start to hear the case against 31-year-old Rui Pinto. He admits he was behind the exposés published between 2015-18 on the “Football Leaks” website, where he used the pseudonym “John,” and argues he is a whistle blower, not a criminal. The website published information about the transfer fees and salaries of soccer stars. It also alleged that Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain flouted European soccer’s spending rules.