Hands up, masks on: High school students face whole new year

LONDON (AP) — Children are slowly returning to school in England, most of them for the first time in six months because of the coronavirus pandemic. For those just starting high school, it’s a particularly important milestone. Kingsdale Foundation School in southeast London is welcoming back students in stages over the coming days, starting with the seventh-grade students on Thursday. The entire school day has been reconfigured for the coronavirus era, but the kids are taking it all in stride. One student says he has been wearing masks for so long it seems normal. Their parents hope the routine of school will help their children get over one of the most unpredictable times in the country’s history.