Greece suffers huge output loss but sticks to 2020 forecast

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has suffered a huge drop in output in the second quarter of the year, plummeting 15.2% on an annual basis, but the government insisted the figures did not worsen the country’s annual outlook. The Greek Statistical Authorities reported the drop in gross domestic product on Thursday adding that the loss from the previous quarter was 14%, based on available seasonally adjusted data. Heavily dependent on tourism, the Greek economy is expected to shrink by 9% this year due to the effects of the pandemic and lockdown measures, under the current European Commission forecast.