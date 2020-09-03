Gov. Pritzker, faith leaders attend memorial service for COVID-19 victims

CHICAGO (WREX) — Multiple people come together Thursday night to honor those who have died due to COVID-19.

A memorial service took place at Rockefeller Memorial Chapel. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker joined faith leaders for the event. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there have been 8,115 deaths in the state due to COVID-19 as of Thursday. Gov. Pritzker says we have to remind each other that it's okay to grieve.

"There will come a time when the many small joys that make up our lives will be restored to us," said Gov. Pritzker. "But it's okay to recognize that we only pass this way once."

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, at least 867,000 people around the world have died due to COVID-19 as of Thursday.