Girl killed when car fleeing Chicago police crashes into car

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a car fleeing a police traffic stop crashed into a vehicle on the city’s South Side, killing a 10-year-old girl and critically injuring her younger brother. The Chicago Police Department says Da’Karia Spicer was pronounced dead at a hospital Wednesday afternoon and her 5-year-old brother, Dhaamir, was in critical condition. Police say officers had tried to pull over a black Mercedes for a traffic violation when it fled and crashed into two vehicles, including a sedan being driven by the siblings’ father. They were headed to a school to pick up a laptop for Da’Karia so the 5th-grader could start the school year.