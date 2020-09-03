PHOTO GALLERY: Early morning photos after historic church goes up in flames

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A church that was standing in Rockford for nearly 150 years is now just a pile of rubble.



The photos above are what's left of the church located at 607 Walnut St.



The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night.



A cause of the fire is still unknown. When 13 WREX asked Chief Bergsten Wednesday night whether the fire is suspicious, he said there was no power to the church, which rules out an electrical issue. Investigators interviewed neighbors and ask the public for any information on how the fire started.

According to inscriptions on the church, it was formerly the Rockford Masonic Cathedral. The year 1869 was etched into one of its walls. At one point it became the Metro Christian Center.

13 WREX reached out to the city for information on how long the former church has sat empty. The city said it is looking for that information.

If anyone has any connections or information about the history of the church, please email news@wrex.com.