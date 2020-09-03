Businessman acquitted in murders of Slovak reporter, fiancee

PEZINOK, Slovakia (AP) — A court in Slovakia has acquitted a businessman accused of masterminding the 2018 slayings of an investigative journalist who had written about him and the journalist’s fiancee. A panel of judges cleared businessman Marian Kocner and one co-defendant of murder Thursday in the killings of journalist Jan Kuciak and fiancee Martina Kusnirova, both 27. A judge at the Specialized Criminal Court in Pezinok said there wasn’t enough evidence for the convictions. A third defendant was convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison. Prosecutors have filed an appeal in the country’s Supreme Court. They argued at trial that Kocner had threatened the journalist following publication of a story about his business dealings.