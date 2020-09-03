Chairman Haney calls for Winnebago County Coroner’s resignation following forgery charges

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Winnebago County Chairman Frank Haney is calling for the coroner's resignation after he was charged on Thursday.



Chairman Haney's comments came on a Facebook post following the charges against Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz.



In a post, Chairman Haney said he was "angered" and "saddened" to hear of the charges.



Here's an excerpt of the chairman's post:

"Mr. Hintz should step down immediately. The taxpayers must be able to trust their representative who serves as the chief law enforcement officer in the county, runs inquests, participates in homicide investigations, and trials."

Charges were announced against Hintz and his wife, Michelle, on Thursday afternoon.



The Winnebago County State's Attorney's office says Hintz is facing eight separate counts of forgery/altering a document, 4 counts of official misconduct, two counts of theft and two counts of conspiracy.

Hintz's wife, Michelle, faces 3 counts of unlawful use of a credit card, two counts of theft and two counts of conspiracy, according to the state's attorney's office. The alleged theft charges total more than $15,000 in funds, according to the state's attorney's office.

Authorities say an investigation into the charges began back in February of 2020. The state's attorney's office says the alleged thefts occurred April 7, 2018-July 6, 2020, according to the criminal complaint.

Hintz has been the coroner in Winnebago County since he was elected in 2016. Hintz is on the ballot for the 2020 ballot this November and is running unopposed on the Republican ticket.



