Asia Today: New Zealand to maintain current restrictions

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand will keep its current coronavirus restrictions until at least mid-September as a precaution. Authorities had earlier lifted a lockdown in the city of Auckland following an outbreak there that began last month, but they continue to limit gathering sizes across the country and mandate that people wear masks on public transport. “As with last time, a cautious approach is the best long-term strategy to get our economy open and freedoms back faster in the long term,” Ardern said.