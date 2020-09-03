Abreu takes 16-game hit streak into matchup with Royals

Chicago White Sox (22-15, second in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (14-23, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Chicago: Dylan Cease (4-2, 3.00 ERA) Kansas City: Danny Duffy (2-2, 4.11 ERA)

LINE: White Sox 1; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago’s Abreu puts 16-game hit streak on the line against Royals.

The Royals are 10-16 against AL Central opponents. Kansas City has slugged .402 this season. Jorge Soler leads the club with a .477 slugging percentage, including 14 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

The White Sox are 15-10 in division matchups. Chicago has hit 65 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Jose Abreu leads the team with 12, averaging one every 12.5 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whit Merrifield is second on the Royals with seven home runs and is batting .279.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 47 hits and is batting .313.

INJURIES: Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Jakob Junis: (bicep), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Jorge Soler: (oblique), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow), Salvador Perez: (eye).

White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Gio Gonzalez: (right groin), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Leury Garcia: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.