What’s the rush? QB pressure has been priority in NFC North

There’s currently no more common a thread in the NFC North than prioritizing pressuring the quarterback. The league-wide value on having a viable pass rush is not new, but this quartet has recently doubled down on such investments more than any other division in the NFL. Over the past two years, Chicago has acquired Khalil Mack, Green Bay has added Z’Darius Smith and Preston Smith, Detroit has signed Trey Flowers and Minnesota has traded for Yannick Ngakoue. Eight of the 35 highest-paid edge rushers in the league in terms of average annual contract value are in the NFC North.