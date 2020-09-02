What’s bigger than an event film? ‘Tenet’ might just be

Christopher Nolan movies are always events. They are created to be big screen spectacles that awe mass audiences and drive hefty returns. For Nolan to say that his latest, “Tenet,” a palindromic global spy thriller starring John David Washington, is his most ambitious is no small thing. Add to that the fact that it’s the first major Hollywood film in the COVID-era to open in U.S. cinemas in almost six months and you can understand why even “event film” feels too small. Nolan says he is pleased with Warner Bros.’ slow, patient roll out of the film, which opens in the U.S. this week.