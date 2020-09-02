US cuts remaining dues payment to WHO after Trump pullout

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says it won’t pay more than $60 million in dues it owes to the World Health Organization and will use the money instead to pay down assessments it owes to the United Nations. The decision not to pay roughly $62 million in outstanding 2020 dues follows President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the WHO over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the withdrawal, the administration says it will continue to participate in select WHO meetings and make one-time contributions to specific programs during a one-year wind-down period.