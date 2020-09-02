Family of detained ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero seeks Belgium’s help

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A daughter of the man portrayed in the film “Hotel Rwanda” says his family has met with Belgian officials about contacting him in jail after Rwandan authorities paraded him in handcuffs this week but gave no details about how he’d been apprehended overseas. Paul Rusesabagina’s daughter Carine Kanimba says that “they’re going to try to ensure he’s still breathing” and the family will do everything in their power to bring home the Belgian citizen and U.S. permanent resident. Rwanda accuses Rusesabagina of terrorism. His family calls the allegations fabricated. The top U.S. diplomat to Africa calls for “humane treatment” and a transparent legal process.