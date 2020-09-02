Typhoon pummels South Korea with flooding, damaging winds

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A powerful typhoon has ripped through South Korea’s southern and eastern coasts with tree-snapping winds and flooding rains. One death has been reported and thousands of homes are without power. More than 2,200 South Koreans evacuated their homes due to the storm. Power has been restored to about a third of the 120,000 homes that lost electricity at the peak. The outages were mainly in southern mainland regions including Busan and the southern resort island of Jeju. Typhoon Maysak has maximum winds of 87 mph as it blows toward North Korea, where landfall is expected in the afternoon. State TV showed flooding in eastern coastal cities.