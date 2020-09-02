The Rock, his family tested positive for the coronavirus

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says he and his family tested positive for the coronavirus. Johnson announced their diagnosis in an 11-plus minute video on Instagram on Wednesday. The actor says he was shocked after hearing their positive tests. He called the ordeal “one of the most challenging and difficult things we’ve had ever to endure.” The actor said he along with wife, Lauren Hashian, and two young daughters contracted the virus, but they have now recovered. He says his daughters “bounced back” after having sore throats for a couple days. But for Johnson and his wife, he says they both had a “rough go.”