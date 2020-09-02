Students face challenges with ACT, SAT testing amid the coronavirus

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's long, it's rigorous, and it used to be the pathway to higher education. We're talking about the SAT and ACT.

Now, many colleges and universities are doing away with them.

Though there are reasons for why students should still take at least one of them, the pandemic is impacting how it's done.

For some students, ACT and SAT tests have been outright cancelled.

"Many of our students have had more than one tests cancelled," Bridget McMinn, a college counselor at Boylan Catholic High School, said.

For others, they'e been turned away.

"Even on the test they gave this past weekend, the SAT overbooked it and some students were turned away without any notice," Jennifer Wilz, the executive director of Rockford's Huntington Learning Center, added.

And while trying to register, it's clear, seats are limited.

"We set out own limitation cap and then ACT came back and said, 'No, you only have 30 seats available,'" McMinn said.

Both McMinn and Wilz agree, COVID-19 is impacting students access to testing as well as their preparation.

"With students out of school they've just become rustier," Wilz said. "They haven't had the opportunity to review they normally would have."

Standardized testing used to be the gold standard for college acceptance, but the pandemic is changing that.

"There's a bunch [of colleges] that are going test-optional," McMinn said. "It's really driven by the pandemic."

McMinn said many colleges say the test-optional approach its just a pilot-program for this year. However, that's not the case for all schools, or even all programs.

"The school for admissions doesn't need it, but then, when they're trying to apply to a specific major, then the major needs it," McMinn explained.

Wilz argued most colleges will still want to see scores.

"They still want those test scores, especially now when they know the GPA doesn't mean quite as much as it did," Wilz added.

If you're looking for testing options, Boylan will offer the ACT several weekends in October. The SAT will is also be offered in October at several local schools in Belvidere, Freeport, Rockford, and Dixon.

But beware, the test-optional admissions approach comes with an asterisk for a year that deserves one as well.