Stephenson Co. Fairgrounds national finalist to replace wheelchair ramp

FREEPORT (WREX) — The Stephenson County Fairground is among 11 fairgrounds across the country in the running to receive a makeover from the Grinnell Mutual’s Fairground Facelift initiative.

Stephenson County Fairground’s project could receive up to $3,000 from Grinnell Mutual to install a long-lasting, ADA compliant ramp so fairground visitors can access the office.

It was chosen from among 53 submissions across 13 states.

You can help Stephenson County Fairground earn a Fairground Facelift grant by voting on Grinnell Mutual’s website. You can vote once per day, per project.

Voting ends Tuesday, Sept. 15.