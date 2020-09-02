 Skip to Content

Stephenson Co. Fairgrounds national finalist to replace wheelchair ramp

New
3:17 pm Top Stories

FREEPORT (WREX) — The Stephenson County Fairground is among 11 fairgrounds across the country in the running to receive a makeover from the Grinnell Mutual’s Fairground Facelift initiative.

Stephenson County Fairground’s project could receive up to $3,000 from Grinnell Mutual to install a long-lasting, ADA compliant ramp so fairground visitors can access the office.

It was chosen from among 53 submissions across 13 states. 

You can help Stephenson County Fairground earn a Fairground Facelift grant by voting on Grinnell Mutual’s website. You can vote once per day, per project.

Voting ends Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Author Profile Photo

Jena Kleindl

Jena joined the WREX team in May 2020 as the Assignment Editor and News Producer. She was born and raised in Freeport. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media Studies from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee in 2020.

Related Articles

Skip to content