Rockford man sentenced to 37 years for murdering his wife in 2018

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man has been sentenced for murdering his wife back in 2018.



Noe Marquez, 52, of Rockford, was sentenced to 37 years in prison on Wednesday. Marquez pled guilty to the charges earlier this summer.



On July 10, 2018, Rockford Police responded to a call where a man said he had stabbed his wife.



Police found Marquez outside his house with his wife inside with multiple stab wounds to her neck and face. She was pronounced dead at the scene.



Marquez is required to serve 100% of his sentencing.