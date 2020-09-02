 Skip to Content

Rockford man sentenced to 37 years for murdering his wife in 2018

New
2:01 pm Crime, Top Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man has been sentenced for murdering his wife back in 2018.

Noe Marquez, 52, of Rockford, was sentenced to 37 years in prison on Wednesday. Marquez pled guilty to the charges earlier this summer.

On July 10, 2018, Rockford Police responded to a call where a man said he had stabbed his wife.

Police found Marquez outside his house with his wife inside with multiple stab wounds to her neck and face. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marquez is required to serve 100% of his sentencing.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also been a producer and Assignment Editor at the station.

Related Articles

Skip to content