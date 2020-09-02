Pritzker to hold COVID-19 update today

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is set to provide an update on COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.



Gov. Pritzker is set to speak at 12 p.m. in Chicago, according to the governor's press office.



The update is set to come on the same day as new mitigation efforts take effect in the state's Metro East region after a spike in COVID-19 cases.



Region 4 has only increased its positivity rate following initial mitigations and is now reporting a current 7-day rolling test positivity average of 9.6%.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 236,515 cases, including 8,064 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 24 – August 30 is 4.3%.

