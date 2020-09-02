IL lawmakers start police reform discussion with focus on training, use of force

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois lawmakers spent roughly three and half hours Tuesday listening to law enforcement and criminal justice advocates discuss their ideas for police reforms in the wake of a violent year across the country.

Several Democrats hoped to see a special session called to address police reforms, but that never happened. Now, they're moving forward with virtual hearings to gather information for legislation this fall.

The Illinois Law Enforcement Training Standards Board requires new police officers to go through 560 hours of training. Agencies are also required to complete mandatory in-service training and coursework including constitutional authority, use of force, and crisis intervention.

"Agencies must demonstrate 100% compliance with these mandates before they can receive any of the board's equipment grants," Board Director Brent Fischer. "Nevertheless, there's no specific penalty for any officer or agency that fails to meet these in-service training requirements."

Fischer noted Illinois also had a database to track misconduct in addition to reporting of decertified officers. Illinois is also one of the few states to give this information to the national database on misconduct. The board noted training is still in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, although it is limited with social distance.

Lately, they've seen an increased demand for de-escalation training. Lawmakers still asked how instructors measure success following the courses. Mike Schlosser leads the University of Illinois Police Training Institute.

"A good police officer is someone that knows how to talk to people, knows how to treat people with respect and empathy," Schlosser said. "The officer knows how to de-escalate situations, knows not to take things personal, and has high integrity and character."

He says instructors can find red flags during scenario training with other officers. Schlosser also noted communication is critical if officers want to de-escalate any situation.

Cultural competency

Some lawmakers feel there should be more consideration for roles and descriptions used during these training sessions. For instance, Rep. Anne Stava-Murray said community policing seminars in her district openly described the criminals as Black men in their training examples.

"Is there an eye towards cultural competency and ensuring that we're not having systemic racism shine through in our examples that we're choosing," asked Rep. Anne Stava-Murray (D-Naperville).

Instructors said they are not putting out training or coursework that reinforces racism, and everyone must be treated with respect.

Use of force

Meanwhile, advocates hope the General Assembly can pass meaningful reforms on the use of force by officers.

"Without meaningful restrictions on police use of force, every interaction with police - even for traffic stops and minor violations - creates the potential for a deadly interaction," said ACLU Illinois Police Practices Project Director Karen Sheley.

The ACLU is also asking lawmakers to prohibit deadly force and practices such as chokeholds. Others agree and feel an outlet is needed for officers who find their colleagues acting inappropriately.

"Too many police officers are sitting by idly watching other police officers violate law," Dr. Samuel Jones explained. The UIC John Marshall Law professor said there must be a mandatory reporting system. "I am asking this committee to call for the immediate establishment of a 24-hour hotline that allows police officers to report anonymously any perceived misuse or violation of use-of-force guidelines in the state of Illinois."

This was the first of several hearings that lawmakers will use to craft proposals before veto session starts in November.

"We don't want to just do something," said Sen. Elgie Sims (D-Chicago). "We want to do the right thing. So, I appreciate everyone committed to making that happen."