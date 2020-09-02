Kikifer’s Entrepreneurial Academy aims to embody Black excellence this year

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Starting next week on Sept. 8, Kikifer's Entrepreneurial Academy is back in session. The private school hopes students will not only learn business practices this year but embody Black excellence.

Students at Kikifer's will soon see business management in action.

"But being entrepreneurs we have been able to thrive in this environment because entrepreneurs adapt and adjust to whatever the environment throws at them. I think our school right now is pivotal and important," said KEA Board Executive Director and co-owner Keishonda Williamson.

The school offers families either a hybrid or complete remote learning plan. Williamson hopes students will learn about Black excellence and see it is all around us.

"Black people are business owners, Black people are doctors, Black people are students, Black people own schools and not feel like we're tearing down somebody else just because of that," said Williamson.

Students at Kikifer's can learn at their own pace while having the support of Black business owners. That teaching style is something Anthony Lofton wanted for his daughter.

"Highlight a lot of positive aspects of Black history," said Lofton. "Especially with the wake of everything that's going on in the national scale, I thought that was a very good thing to show the kids that they can be excellent."

"Just simply being black is excellent in and of itself. We are trying to instill that in our children and in other peoples' minds and in other peoples' view of us," said Williamson.

Lofton is an aspiring entrepreneur and is cheering on his daughter to think creatively so one day they can work in business together.

"Really push that focus on educating herself on what she is and what she can become by giving her those good examples like themselves," said Lofton.

Giving students real life examples that their futures are bright.

Williamson says the private school became state certified in June which helped it gain access to grants and online tools.