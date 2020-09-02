Khmer Rouge’s chief jailer, guilty of war crimes, dies at 77

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — The Khmer Rouge’s chief jailer, who admitted overseeing the torture and killings of thousands of Cambodians while running the regime’s most notorious prison, has died. Kaing Guek Eav, also known as Duch, had been serving a life prison term for war crimes and crimes against humanity. Duch in 2009 was the first senior Khmer Rouge figure to face the U.N.-backed tribunal that had been assembled to deliver justice for the regime’s brutal rule of Cambodia in the late 1970s. The commander of the top-secret Tuol Sleng prison code-named S-21 was one of the few ex-Khmer Rouge who acknowledged even partial responsibility for his actions.