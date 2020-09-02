Ida Public Library offering free library cards to students who learn remotely

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Students learning remotely in Boone County can still get access to different resources at their local library.

That's because Ida Public Library in Belvidere now offers free library cards. This is for any student in Boone County who will learn remotely this school year. Ida Public Library is the only public library in Boone County. People outside of Belvidere would usually have to pay up front for their library card. Ida Public Library Youth Coordinator Sydney Stensland says the library hopes this will help kids get more active in the reading community.

"We know a lot of families are under financial strain right now," said Stensland. "They don't have a lot of extra money to spend on extra things. So to provide this temporary free service we hope is going to really alleviate a cost of having to purchase books and being able to still give them print access."

Students interested in getting a card should bring either a photo ID or their parent as well as proof of enrollment to the Youth Service Department at the library to sign up.