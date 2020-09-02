House subpoenas embattled Postal Service leader over delays

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for records about widespread delays to mail delivery. DeJoy took over the agency in June and implemented set of policy changes that have delayed mail and sparked concern over the agency’s ability to process mail-in ballots this fall. Rep. Carolyn Maloney subpoenaed DeJoy because she said he has not sufficiently answered the committee’s requests for information. A spokesman for the Postal Service said the agency will comply. DeJoy has said election mail is his “No. 1 priority, and that he will authorize expanded overtime and extra truck trips to help deliver ballots.