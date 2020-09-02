Happ spoils Hayes’ debut, leads Cubs past Pirates 8-7

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ian Happ singled home Nico Hoerner in the top of the 11th to lead the Chicago Cubs to an 8-7 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Happ, who led off the game with a home run, went 3 for 6 with two RBIs as Chicago spoiled the major league debut of Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes. Hayes, the son of longtime major league infielder Charlie Hayes, hit a game-tying home run in the eighth and added an RBI double. Kris Bryant added two hits for the Cubs in his return from the injured list.