Grass clipping dispute set off shooting of community officer

The Milwaukee County District Attorney has filed homicide charges against a man accused of killing an off-duty Milwaukee community service officer after a neighbor dispute involving grass clippings. Naeem Sarosh, 35, was shot in the back on Monday after knocking on a neighbor’s door to complain about grass clippings left on his property, according to the criminal complaint. Sarosh had worked with the Milwaukee Police Department as a community service officer, a civilian position that helps with non-emergency calls. Mohammed Afzal, who is 65, is charged with First Degree Reckless Homicide. If found guilty, he could face up to 65 years in prison.