Democrats seek to flip suburban St. Louis seat in Congress

9:28 am Illinois News

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Democratic groups are hoping to flip a Republican-held suburban St. Louis congressional district, with two of them spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on new TV ads to support the challenger. State Sen. Jill Schupp, a Democrat from Creve Coeur, is challenging four-term Republican incumbent Ann Wagner in Missouri’s 2nd District. Wagner narrowly held her seat in 2018, beating relatively unknown Democrat Cort VanOstran by just 4 percentage points. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report calls this year’s race a tossup. The pro-Democratic House Majority PAC and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee both recently announced ad purchases in support of Schupp’s bid for Congress.

Associated Press

