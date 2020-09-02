Czech Senate president meets Taiwan leader; Beijing protests

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The Czech Senate president has met with Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen during a rare trip by a foreign dignitary to the self-ruled democratic island that rival China called an “open provocation.” Tsai presented a medal for Jaroslav Kubera, the recently deceased predecessor of Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil. Kubera died in January before making the trip and Vystrcil said China’s pressure, including a warning from the Chinese Embassy against congratulating Tsai on her reelection, contributed to his decision to travel to the island. Tsai called Kubera a “great friend” and gave a nod to Vystrcil’s speech Tuesday, saying his words “I’m a Taiwanese” had touched many hearts. Beijing is furious about the Czech delegation’s visit. It summoned the Czech ambassador this week to protest.