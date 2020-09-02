Conditions feel like summer going into the holiday weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The warmth seen Wednesday provided a feeling of summer. We keep that feeling going into the start of the holiday weekend, with one exception.

Sunny and warm:

Warmer airflow keeps the summer-like warmth around for Thursday.

High pressure keeps the weather clear and dry through Saturday, meaning we get to see a lot of the sun. Temperatures respond accordingly by rising into the 80's Thursday and Saturday. Humidity remains low both days, so we get the heat without the added mugginess.

A cold front means another drop in temperature by this Friday.

The exception to this is Friday. A cold front sweeps through Thursday, resulting in breezy winds for Thursday and cooler weather for Friday.

First up, the winds: Thursday's winds turn to out of the northwest, and gust to 35 mph at times in the afternoon. Look for breezy conditions over the remainder of the day. Calmer winds kick in at night. The cooler air settles in Thursday night, resulting in temperatures in the 40's for many spots.

Friday stays in the upper 70's with the cooler air in place. The wind looks calmer, and the sky remains sunny. As mentioned above, this looks to be a one-day cool down, as Saturday jumps back into the 80's.

Cooler and rainy:

We move back toward fall conditions toward the middle and end of the holiday weekend.

Labor Day weekend features both sunshine and warmth, and cooler and rainy conditions.

Scattered showers and storms are possible between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Within the showers, pockets of heavier rain may develop before dawn Sunday. The day, for now, doesn't look like a washout and dry conditions are possible by the afternoon.

Much of the rain, for now, looks to come through Sunday morning.

Sunday's showers come with a weather system that drops temperatures into early next week. Labor Day provides slightly cooler weather in the low 70's. The day looks to stay dry and somewhat cloudy.

"Sweatshirt" weather looks likely next week. Temperatures barely get back to 70 degrees Tuesday, and should stay in the 60's Wednesday and possibly beyond.

Tuesday and Wednesday could be rainy as well. Models are split, however, between all-day rain and dry conditions during that time. Even with this split, there's a decent chance that soggy weather sets up early next week. This could provide a much needed soaking after a very dry August and summer. Whether we get the rain or not, the cool weather looks likely. Plan on digging out your favorite sweatshirt or sweater for the middle of next week.