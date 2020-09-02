BTS on gaining respect in the US: ‘We definitely feel that’

NEW YORK (AP) — Loud and happy screams erupt in unison from the seven-member pop stars BTS when they hear they have notched their first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Dynamite,” the group’s first all-English song, debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. music charts this week, making BTS first Korean pop act to top the chart. The upbeat song even supplanted “WAP,” the raunchy smash hit by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, to claim the No. 1 position. When asked if BTS felt like they’ve begun to earn more respect from the U.S., RM said: “We definitely feel that.”