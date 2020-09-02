Bar betting on violence in Chicago, New York is investigated

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a Long Island bar that reportedly took bets on whether Chicago or New York City would see more shootings over Labor Day weekend. Newsday reports The Cliffton in Patchogue shared photos on Instagram of a paper grid with patrons placing bets on the number of shootings in the two cities. The State Liquor Authority says the bets appear to be illegal under the New York law and is calling the betting pool “sickening.” Cities across the country have seen a surge of shootings this summer. The owner of the bar did not return a request for comment.